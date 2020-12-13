LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers took home a win on Sunday after beating the Atlanta Falcons 20-17, prompting celebration from the home team at SoFi Stadium.
The game kicked off at 1:25 p.m. and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. after a tight fourth quarter where the Falcons and Chargers were tied for nearly 20 minutes.
DUB.#ATLvsLAC | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/I3Xu6rcVBs
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 14, 2020
After Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9), there are only four regular-season games left for Los Angeles (4-9).
Making history in the latest game was Justin Herbert, who became the fourth rookie QB in NFL history with 25 or more touchdown passes.
Keenan Allen also made the list of the most receptions in NFL history in their first 100 games with 623 in 99 games, joining Antonio Brown (622 in 100 games), Julio Jones (619 in 100 games), Anquan Boldin (614 in 100 games), and Marvin Harrison (591 in 100 games), according to the Chargers.