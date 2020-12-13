CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LA HABRA (CBSLA) — La Habra Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

71-year-old Barbara Jordan was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the area of Lambert Road between South Beach Boulevard and Idaho Street, police said.

Source: La Habra Police Department

Jordan is described as Black, 5’6″ and 130 pounds.

She may be on foot wearing pajamas, a maroon-colored coat and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4300.

