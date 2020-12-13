Comments
LA HABRA (CBSLA) — La Habra Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
71-year-old Barbara Jordan was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the area of Lambert Road between South Beach Boulevard and Idaho Street, police said.
Jordan is described as Black, 5’6″ and 130 pounds.
She may be on foot wearing pajamas, a maroon-colored coat and carrying a purse.
Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts was asked to call La Habra police at 562-383-4300.
