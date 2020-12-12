LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The homeless woman who was struck by several vehicles, including a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle, has been identified as 60-year-old Karen Land.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy struck Land at 6:23 a.m. Friday while driving westbound on Imperial Highway in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, approaching Slater Avenue, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating what happened and reported that preliminary findings indicate that the pedestrian was struck by several vehicles after being struck by the deputy’s vehicle.

While the deputies remained on scene, at least one of the vehicles that struck the woman fled the scene, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

LASD officials, on the other hand, are reporting that the deputy’s vehicle was the last one to hit Land.

“Early (Friday) morning… a deputy driving a patrol vehicle struck an object on the roadway while traveling westbound on Imperial Highway approaching Slater Avenue,” a sheriff’s statement reads. “The deputy immediately stopped and learned the object was a person. The preliminary investigation revealed the person was laying on the roadway because they had been struck by several other vehicles, prior to the deputy collision.”

There was no description of the hit-and-run driver. It’s unclear if detectives have surveillance or dashcam video of the crash.

