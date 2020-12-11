LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s officials Thursday were investigating the death of character actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise.

The incident was reported Thursday at approximately 2:50 p.m., on the 4100 block of Via Marina in Marina del Rey, where deputies went to assist in the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Black man, according to authorities.

Deputies were initially called to the home for a welfare check after associates of Lister said they had not heard from him since the night before.

When they made entry into the home, they found Lister dead inside.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lister died of natural causes, though a final determination will be made by the coroner’s office, the department said.

Lister’s manager said that while the official cause of death was pending, she believed Lister died as a result of COVID-19, which he had contracted months ago. She said he recently started to exhibit symptoms of the illness once again.

The veteran actor found sudden fame after his turn as the neighborhood bully Deebo in the Ice Cube films “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”

Ice Cube took to Twitter Thursday evening, calling Lister “a born entertainer.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

More recently, he appeared in “The Dark Knight” and “Zootopia.”