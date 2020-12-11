LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The blistering heat may finally be in the past, but freezing temperatures and king tides are forecast this weekend for parts of Southern California.

A cold weather alert has been issued for the Antelope Valley, where wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees through Tuesday.

Frostbite is a risk in such conditions, and public health officials say people should only use approved heaters, like electric or natural gas heaters or fireplaces, to heat their homes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

“There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

To find a winter shelter, go to http://www.lahsa.org or call 211 from any landline or cell phone.

The National Weather Service is also forecasting unusually high tides starting Sunday. High tides of at least 7 feet are predicted for the LA Harbor, and surf is expected to build 3 to 5 feet along Los Angeles and Ventura county coasts.

“There will be a threat of minor tidal overflow due to astronomical high tides combined with the higher surf,” the NWS statement said. “Some usual vulnerable locations could see some minor ocean water inundation during the peak of the high tides, as well as some minor beach erosion.”

People are being warned to be extra cautious near the water, stay off rock walls and jetties and not turn their backs to the ocean.