LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A high school principal organized a giveaway for students experiencing food and housing insecurity, and the items are continuing to pile up.

The pandemic has hit the lower-income communities the hardest, including its school children who struggle with balancing their commitments during remote learning.

At one San Fernando High School, the students aren’t just struggling with remote learning, many of them have to worry about paying their bills.

Mission High School in San Fernando is a continuation high school that serves some of the poorest and most underserved kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Many students care for their siblings during the day, like Omar Ramirez, who has seven brothers, and helps the youngest ones with schoolwork during remote learning.

“I try to help my mom for them to get in Zoom classes,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez also takes care of his father, who is battling cancer.

“If he needs to inject something, I will do it,” Ramirez said.

Other students have to work full-time to help with rent and grocery bills, such as Moises Meza, who works in construction sometimes six days per week.

Meza said he is driven by his love for his family.

“I’ve got to do it for them. I have to push myself and do it for them,” Meza said.

Kerin Gomez, too, began working in construction to help support his loved ones, and listens to Zoom classes while on the job.

“The perseverance and grit is just remarkable,” said Amy Trinidad, Mission High School principal.

This year, Trinidad decided to start a wish list for her 68 students. When she asked for their requests, their needs were practical, such as wanting socks, a toaster oven, and a hot plate.

Trinidad said it’s important to her that these students know they’re not alone.

“I hope that they know that there are people out there who care about them and want them to be successful,” she said.

There are still many items that haven’t been purchased on the wish list.

To donate to the Amazon wish list, click here.