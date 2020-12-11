APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) – Hospitals in San Bernardino County who are feeling the stress brought on by the surge of coronavirus patients have been forced to add outdoor space.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center In Apple Valley set up a tent in its parking lot to triage arriving patients. It also transformed its lobby into an extended in-patient COVID-19 unit because it has run out of room.
“I know today that we have 60 patients holding in our emergency department that are waiting for beds inside the hospital, some of them have been there as long as seven days,” Mendy Hickey, quality director for the Providence St. Mary Medical Center, told CBSLA Wednesday.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, one of San Bernardino County’s biggest trauma centers, is now using tents in its parking lot for overflow patients. The hospital ran out of ICU beds on Wednesday night.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 4,123 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 115,641 cases and 1,209 deaths from the disease.
There were 1,094 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of the latest county numbers Wednesday, 226 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.