SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A nonprofit group which has served the Inland Empire for decades found a way to distribute Christmas toys to thousands of children in need this week despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Through partnerships and with the help of volunteers, Santa Claus Inc. turned its annual Christmas event into a drive-thru one at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino this week.
Over the course of three days, it distributed items to about 6,000 families from Riverside to San Bernardino counties.
“Our individual volunteers at Santa Clause this year, went through the warehouse, and picked toys, books, clothing and personal items for each of those children,” Santa Claus Inc. board member Don DiCarlo told CBSLA Thursday.
Santa Claus Inc. serves over 250,000 children in San Bernardino County every year.