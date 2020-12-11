PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — Orange County’s medical director, Dr. Carl Schultz, is warning that the health care system is in crisis resulting from an overwhelming increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

“I know that (Thursday) was a very busy day… some of the other crews have had COVID positive patients we want to make sure that whatever we get into, we are extra cautious,” said paramedic Kimberly Rose.

The county’s emergency services director has sounded the alarm that ambulance EMTs are waiting hours in some cases to transfer their patients to hospital emergency rooms.

Friday was another record-setting day in Orange County ICUs. Current COVID cases were up again at 265, a rise from 257 Thursday.

ICU capacity fell to 10.7% available beds on Friday, down from 11.3% on Thursday in the O.C.

Leanne Prochnow, an ER nurse in Orange, said the ICU bed shortage is causing dire concerns in hospitals.

“You kind of do the lottery to see who is the sickest patient that gets the next available bed because there’s just that few,” Prochnow said.

While some paramedics throughout the O.C. haven’t experienced long waits at hospitals, they’re hearing first responders being diverted to other facilities because of the COVID surge.

“I can definitely hear on the radio sounds a lot busier out there, the types of calls sound COVID-related, certain hospitals tend to be more saturated than others,” said paramedic Matt Baruth.