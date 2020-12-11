SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A 244-year-old Spanish mission in Orange County that was already shuttered due to COVID-19 rules was found vandalized early Friday morning.
A statement posted to the Mission San Juan Capistrano Facebook page said graffiti was discovered on the doors of the Spanish mission founded in 1776 by Catholic missionaries.
“We were so saddened to have to close our doors and cancel our holiday programming and this morning awoke to even more disappointing news when it was discovered someone decided to damage 244 years of history with vandalism”, the post said.
A photo shared by the mission showed black writing on the doors that included the characters “*LM” and other phrases.
The mission is asking for donations “in any amount” to help pay for costs incurred during the temporary closure.