LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies driving through the South L.A. neighborhood of Watts accidentally ran over the body of a homeless woman who was lying in the road early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at around 6:25 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Imperial Highway near the Nickerson Garden, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The woman, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was already deceased, lying in the roadway, when she was struck by the sheriff’s patrol vehicle, the LAPD spokesperson told CBSLA.

After the patrol vehicle ran over the woman, a second vehicle also struck her, police said, and then sped away.

While the deputies remained on scene, the second vehicle, described as a white truck, did not.

The victim’s name was not released. There was also no immediate word on her cause of death.

The LAPD is investigating the incident. There was no description of the hit-and-run driver. It’s unclear if detectives have surveillance or dashcam video of the crash.