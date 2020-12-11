LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nursing homes in Los Angeles County will be asked to take over the administration of COVID-19 vaccines after the county pulled out of a federal program to deliver immunizations to hundreds of facilities.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the county’s public health department announced the decision Thursday in a letter that was sent out to nursing homes indicating the facilities would receive doses directly starting sometime around Dec. 21.
The letter – which referred specifically to skilled facilities – said “you will be doing the vaccination of your residents and staff on your own” in support of “both quicker vaccination and higher vaccine coverage”.
According to the California Association of Health Facilities, there are 385 nursing homes across L.A. County.
CVS and Walgreens are among two retailers prepping to help distribute vaccines to more than 70,000 facilities nationwide under the federal plan.
Reports of the move came as county health officials announced Friday another record-setting number of daily COVID-19 cases — 13,815 — and another 50 virus-related deaths.