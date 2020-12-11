LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The owner of a Signal Hill rug cleaning business may have missed his calling after constructing not one, but two intricate and completely edible gingerbread villages at two Long Beach shops.
Two gingerbread villages are a sweet sight on Pine Avenue this week. Some of the structures feature roofs made out of mini Chips Ahoy cookies, while skittles are used as bricks on top of gingerbread foundations.
“We used cookies like Oreos, and anything that is small enough to use as a shingle,” the villages’ creator, Isaac Salgado, said. “I spent countless hours walking around the stores, thinking of different creativities.”
Salgado is not a chef, but is the owner of Rug’It Cleaning in Signal Hill.
The gingerbread are on display now at the Pie Bar, 450 Pine Ave., and MADE by Millworks, 240 Pine Ave.