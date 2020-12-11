LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed suit Friday against actor Shia LaBeouf, alleging he abused her during their relationship.
The 34-year-old actor has been accused of “relentless abuse” of the 32-year-old singer — including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit includes specific instances of alleged abuse, including one that happened just after Valentine’s Day 2019 when the couple was driving together in Los Angeles. According to the lawsuit, LaBeouf removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless the singer said she loved him.
LaBeouf was also accused of choking Barnett on at least one occasion in the suit.
In response to allegations of abusive behavior made by Barnett and another former girlfriend, the actor Thursday emailed a statement to the the New York Times that said, in part:
“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around my for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”
The actor did not respond directly to the lawsuit filed Friday by Barnett in Los Angeles Superior Court.