FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Cal State Fullerton will try for a third time Friday evening to open its men’s basketball season after two games were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Titans are scheduled to play against the University of San Diego, their original season-opening opponent. T
The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on Nov. 25 in Seattle’s Husky Classic but the game was canceled after Cal State Fullerton announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to quarantine for 14 days and the player to self-isolate for 10.
Following the positive test, USD announced its men’s basketball program would pause all team activities for 14 days as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result within their program.
Most recently, the Titans were scheduled to open their season on Wednesday against Bethesda University but the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Flames program.
There were no immediate plans to re-schedule the game against Bethesda University.
Four players from the 2019-20 team, forwards Johnny Wang and Vincent Lee and guards Wayne Arnold and Tory San Antonio, will join the Titans in their coronavirus-delayed season.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed by the WCC Network.
