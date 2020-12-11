LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,897 newly confirmed cases and 22 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 112,950 cases and 1,573 deaths.
There were a reported 809 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 170 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Of those who contracted the illness, 70,040 had recovered.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 3,369 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 119,010 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 101,226 had recovered and 1,209 had died.
There were 1,132 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 234 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 379 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing the countywide total to 24,276 cases and 198 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 18,979 had recovered and 5,099 were under active quarantine.
There were 155 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Friday, 47 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 1,282,177 Riverside County residents, 1,287,382 San Bernardino County residents and 297,474 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.