DUARTE (CBSLA) – A clinical trial is set to begin Friday at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte for a new coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine, known as COH04S1, is being developed in City of Hope’s Duarte headquarters at the Center for Biomedicine and Genetics.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which use messenger RNA, the City of Hope vaccine uses the same older platform as the smallpox vaccine.
The vaccine aims to “stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies which can block the virus from entering cells, and also spur abundant T cells that are thought to provide the elusive long-term protection that could protect against future outbreaks,” City of Hope said in a news release last month.
The phase one trial involves at least 119 participants and will last four months. If successful, phase 2 of the trial could get underway by the spring, followed then by phase 3.
Similar to Pfizer’s vaccine, COH04S1 is a two-dose vaccine that must be taken 28 days apart.