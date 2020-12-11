CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) — A line stretched out the door Friday night for a fundraiser at Chatsworth’s Los Toros restaurant.
The event, dubbed Tailgate Under the Stars, was held in an effort to help the iconic location at Devonshire Street and Hillview Avenue make it through the pandemic.
“They’re coming out in droves, and they’re coming to support our business,” owner Nick Montaño said. “We’ve been in Chatsworth for over 60 years now, and the people just want to make sure that we survive this COVID.”
One by one, customers ordered their food and drinks to go. At one point, the line stretched out beyond the front door as people wearing face coverings waited for their turn to order the restaurant’s famous margaritas and bean dip.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the restaurant.