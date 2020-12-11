ORANGE (CBSLA) – A group of Chapman students surprised their professor this week with a message of thanks over Zoom which has gone viral.
The video shows Dr. Brown, a professor at Chapman University in Orange, speaking to all his students with their cameras turned off.
Dr. Brown can be heard asking, “Is this kind of the new, cool thing to do? Not to turn your camera on?”
That’s when the students all turned their cameras on at once to reveal themselves holding personal thank you messages.
Brown started to cry from the touching display. The video went viral on TikTok, with over six million views.
In mid-October, undergraduate students at Chapman University were allowed to return to campus for in-person classes. However, at the time the school reported that only 35% of its undergraduate population had opted in for the in-person instruction.
In early October, Chapman was hit with a coronavirus outbreak which infected at least 37 students.