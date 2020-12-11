LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disney announced Thursday that Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character T’Challa will not be recast in the “Black Panther” sequel.
“Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, Marvel Studios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Disney tweeted.
Disney reported that “Black Panther 2,” will open in July of 2022. It’s being written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who also wrote and directed the first film.
In August, Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
In 2016, he began his run portraying King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the film “Captain America: Civil War.” The film was followed by “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, and “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.
He is also known for his portrayal of Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42.”