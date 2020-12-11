CHINO (CBSLA) — Two men were killed in a shooting early Friday in a Chino apartment complex, according to police.
Police responded to 911 calls possible gunshots at about 3:40 a.m. in the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, the location of the Homecoming at the Preserve apartments. At the scene, the officers found one man with apparent gunshot wound.
The officers were notified that another man had arrived at the Chino Valley Medical Center, also with an apparent gunshot wound. Both men were pronounced dead.
Detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and trying to find witnesses.
Police say one of the men has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. The second man has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Sgt. Mike Infusino at (909) 334-3066.