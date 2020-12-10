LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bonduelle, a company that has been delivering fresh and healthy products for the last 170 years, is looking to fill nearly 200 roles throughout the state of California.

“We make fresh, healthy products for our consumers,” Katie Lopez, chief human resources officer, said. “Every day, our employees on production lines are making product and inspecting the quality to ensure the highest quality for our consumers.”

The family-owned and -operated business is known worldwide for its plant-based products. Here in the U.S., the French company is more commonly known as the Ready Pac Foods brand.

“We’re looking for people who our coworkers can rely on,” Lopez said. “We’re looking for people who are collaborative, who love teamwork and who are looking to grow new skills and learn new things.”

The company offers great benefits, opportunities to advance and a fun work environment, Lopez said.

“And, more importantly, we make an impact on the planet by delivery healthy, sustainable products,” she said.

Lopez said the company was looking to fill the open positions immediately. Those interested in applying can do so online.