LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s officials Thursday were on the scene of a death investigation reportedly involving character actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise.
The incident was reported Thursday at approximately 2:50 p.m., on the 4100 block of Via Marina in Marina del Rey, where deputies went to assist in the investigation into the death of a male black adult, according to authorities.
No further details were confirmed, but according to TMZ, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Lister.
The veteran actor found sudden fame after his turn as the neighborhood bully Deebo in the Ice Cube films “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”
More recently, he appeared in “The Dark Knight” and “Zootopia”.