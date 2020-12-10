LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “The Talk” host Sheryl Underwood shared a message Thursday that fellow host Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for COVID-19.
“As you can see Carrie Ann is not here with us today. She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19,” said Underwood. “Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery. And, out of an abundance of caution, Mrs. O will be doing the show from home today, from her home, even though she tested negative for the coronavirus.”
Sharon Osbourne and Eve also offered their support and love.
“I send all my love and prayers to Carrie Ann,” said Osbourne.
Co-host Eve added, “Obviously, just concerned. I’m just happy that everyone is okay. Carrie Ann is where she needs to be, and sending her so much good energy and so much good love.”