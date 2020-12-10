LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Clippers are committed to making it work with All-Star forward Paul George.

The Clippers inked the Palmdale native to a four-year contract extension that will pay him $190 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday.

Prior to the extension, George was only signed through the 2020-21 season at $35.4 million, with a $37.8 million player option for the 2021-22 season.

This deal will keep him in a Clippers uniform through age 35 assuming he isn’t traded. The deal includes a player option for final 2024-25 season, Wojnarowski said.

The Clippers paid a hefty price for George last offseason, trading five first-round draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to acquire him.

The trade was made with the assumption that Kawhi Leonard would sign with the Clippers if they got George.

Yet again, George will now have the pressure of living up to big expectations. While the Clippers became instant title contenders with the additions of Leonard and George, it did not translate to a Finals appearance. The Clippers collapsed in historic fashion in the Western Conference Semifinals this past September, giving up a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets and ultimately losing in seven games.

The Clippers as a franchise have never made it to the Western Conference Finals. Under new head coach Tyronn Lue, they’ll be hoping to change that.

“As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play,” said George in a statement Thursday following the new contract. “I am so grateful to Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, Coach Ty Lue, my teammates, and the entire Clippers organization for believing in me. I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success – both on and off the court – in the years ahead.”

George was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 10th overall pick in 2010. He has been selected to six All-Star teams, four All-NBA teams and four All-Defensive NBA teams.