SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Jail system is working to mitigate a COVID-19 outbreak after 102 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
“Yesterday, two inmates in general population began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive, the remaining individuals in those housing areas were tested,” O.C. Sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Braun said in a statement. “That resulted in 72 additional inmates in general population that tested positive for COVID-19. The total COVID-19 positive inmates today in the Orange County Jail system is 102, with 28 new booking inmates and 74 general population inmates.”
Most inmates are asymptomatic, and all are in quarantine for 14 days, Braun said. So far, none have required hospitalization or medical treatment.
“Just as we have seen COVID-19 cases rise in the community, we are now seeing that impact our jail,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes in a statement. “I am confident that the practices and procedures we have implemented in previous cases will bring cases back down to zero as we have before.”
Since March, 691 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department. Two have been hospitalized and non have died.