SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County reach a high, hospitals were directed Thursday to implement surge plans and cancel elective surgeries in response to a “crisis” situation that could cause the emergency medical system to “collapse.”

Late Wednesday night, the Orange County Health Care Agency sent a letter to hospitals, ambulance providers and 911 paramedic providers, saying the county’s health care system is “now in crisis” due to the surge in patients, with more hospitals requesting diversion of ambulances to other medical centers.

According to the letter, “This results in dangerous delays in initial patient assessments to ensure they don’t have an emergency medical condition. Hospitals are overwhelmed with admitted patients to both the floors and the ICUs. At the current rate of deterioration, the EMS system may collapse unless emergency directives are implemented now.”

The letter urges hospitals to activate surge plans, establish alternate treatment areas in emergency departments to expand capacity, cancel all elective surgeries, apply for state waivers in support of surge plans and establish emergency operations centers.

“To those facilities that have activated these initiatives, all healthcare partners and the citizens of Orange County are grateful,” Schultz wrote. “To those who have chosen not to take this painful but necessary actions, there is still time, but you must act now.”

The letter was currently a recommendation, but could precede an order from Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s chief health officer and director of the Health Care Agency, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said.

On Wednesday, the HCA reported an additional 28 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 974.

The number of people in intensive care units rose from 235 on Tuesday to 239 on Wednesday, just a half-dozen shy of a mid-July peak.

