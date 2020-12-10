LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rail service of Metro L Line, formerly Gold Line, will be interrupted on Saturday night between the APU/Citrus College Station and the Duarte/City of Hope Station for planned utility work.
The work is planned to start at 5 p.m. and regular service will resume on Sunday morning.
Train service will continue to run from Duarte/City of Hope Station to the Atlantic Station. All northbound trains will run as far as Duarte and turn back toward Union Station.
Metro will provide free shuttle buses to replace rail service in transporting passengers between each of the following four stations:
- APU/Citrus College,
- Azusa Downtown,
- Irwindale, and
- Duarte/City of Hope
Passengers are advised to follow the temporary signs for direction.
An existing, long-term shuttle bus service is in effect on the L line between Union Station and Pico/Aliso Station due to Regional Connector Project work.
