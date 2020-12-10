LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will be on the lookout for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol starting Monday and lasting through New Year’s Day, the department announced.
The department reminded motorists that impaired driving does not only include influence from alcohol and illegal drugs but includes influence from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana.
“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”
The public was also reminded to stay home and avoid large gatherings this holiday season to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
