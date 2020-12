Akers Runs Wild, Newton Benched As Rams Rout Patriots 24-3Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Pau Gasol Says Rejoining Lakers To Play Alongside Brother Marc Would Be Dream DestinationGasol, 40, has been out of the game after injuring his left foot in March of 2019. But he has been posting workouts on social media, and appears ready to land with a team.

Paul George Signs $190M Contract Extension With ClippersThe Clippers paid a hefty price for George last offseason, trading five first-round draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to acquire him.