NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Two young parents with a full life ahead of them had their plans cut short on Tuesday night when they were hit and killed by a DUI driver with their three children in the backseat.

Dayana Saldana said she wants justice for her brother, 27-year-old Henry Saldana, and his wife, 28-year-old Gabriela Andrade. Their three daughters, all under the age of six, are now orphaned.

“Sophia, the 5-year-old, she has two broken legs and a broken arm,” Dayana said. “Elena, the 4-year-old, she has a broken leg and she hit her head. Samantha, one and a half year old, she has a broken ankle.”

The couple’s family said they were on their way to pick up Saldana’s last paycheck at the nearby Pelican Hill resort, where he had been working in housekeeping.

Saldana had wanted some quality time with his wife and children, who’ve been staying at home during the pandemic.

“He wanted to take them for a car ride,” Dayana said. “Just to go out and see. I mean fresh air. That’s it. That’s why they went out.”

Police said Grace Coleman of Newport Beach was driving under the influence when her Range Rover crashed into a family of five driving on Newport Coast Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived, Samantha was still strapped to her car seat as she was helped into an ambulance.

Relatives said older sister Sophia shared what she witnessed during a video chat with family.

“The oldest one knows that her parents are dead and she said it,” Jennifer Gutierrez, the victims’ cousin, said. “She tried to wake them up.”

“She told me they’re in the moon and they’re watching over her,” Dayana said. “She knows. She tried to pull her mom’s hair trying to wake her up. She was crying for help.”

The family said the girls do not require any more medical procedures for the time being. It’s unclear when they will be able to go home.

Their relatives on both sides of their family said they are ready to care for them.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.