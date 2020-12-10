LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The 62-year-old revealed on her Twitter account Thursday morning that she had contracted the coronavirus.
“Hi everyone, I want to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”
She did not go into details on how she may have contracted the virus, or whether any of her staff had also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 18th season. It’s unclear exactly how the diagnosis will affect the show’s shooting schedule, although her statement implies the show will not resume new episodes until after the new year.
It tapes on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank.