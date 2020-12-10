LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,729 newly confirmed cases and 12 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 111,053 cases and 1,551 deaths.
There were a reported 775 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 171 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,676 had recovered.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 4,123 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 115,641 cases and 1,209 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 99,856 had recovered.
There were 1,094 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 226 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 254 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 23,897 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 18,726 had recovered and 4,974 were under active quarantine and 197 had died.
There were 151 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 1,265,078 Riverside County residents, 1,265,684 San Bernardino County residents and 293,362 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.