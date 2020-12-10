CORONA (CBSLA) — Cuddled up together on the couch Thursday night, Norman and Shirley McArthur felt blessed just to be together at home.

“For three days, I didn’t quite know where I was,” Norman said of his recent battle against COVID-19.

The 94-year-old World War II veteran spent 11 days in an intensive care unit with an aggressive case of the novel coronavirus.

“And I asked him, ‘Mac, how do you feel,'” Shirley said. “And he said, ‘Terrible.'”

The McArthur’s daughter Janine Bills said she thought the bubble the family had created to insulate her parents was safe.

“And so we don’t really wear masks together,” she said.

But, Bills later discovered that she and her husband had unknowingly brought back the virus to her parents after being exposed during an outing in San Diego — causing them both to fall ill.

“I’m pretty strong,” Norman said.

Even so, Norman developed pneumonia and kidney failure and his prognosis was quickly deteriorating.

“I think I just felt broken,” Shirley said of the time when she thought she was going to lose her husband. “Half of me is going.”

But Norman was determined to make it back home to Shirley, and he did — just in time for the couple’s 72nd wedding anniversary.

His family said he refused to go on a ventilator and made the miraculous recovery with a treatment plan that included medication, oxygen and an abundance of prayer.

“I had to rely on the faith I say I have, and it worked,” Shirley said. “It worked.”

“A couple days later, he’s up with a walker,” Bills said. “I mean, I have to keep him down. He’s a thoroughbred that wants to get out the gate.”

Even though the odds were against him, Norman said he had to give it a fighting chance.

“If you think you can do it, try it,” he said.

Bills is now taking care of Norman and Shirley as they continue their recovery at home.