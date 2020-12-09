CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Goleta, Isla Vista, KCAL 9

GOLETA (CBSLA) — A traffic stop led Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies to a huge cache of guns at a Goleta home.

(credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department)

Kyle Dodge, 36, faces several felony weapon and drug charges after being stopped for peeling out in front of pedestrians in the Isla Vista area at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. A search of his vehicle – a Dodge Charger Hellcat – turned up 22 firearms, 12 of which were loaded and more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

Dodge was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, a silencer, an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a high-capacity magazine, manufacturing a short-barrel rifle, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale – all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed.

(credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheriff’s detectives followed up on the arrest with a search warrant for Dodge’s home on Saturday. At the home, authorities said they seized 70 more firearms and 50 containers of ammunition and magazines.

Dodge was being held on $500,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply