GOLETA (CBSLA) — A traffic stop led Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies to a huge cache of guns at a Goleta home.
Kyle Dodge, 36, faces several felony weapon and drug charges after being stopped for peeling out in front of pedestrians in the Isla Vista area at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. A search of his vehicle – a Dodge Charger Hellcat – turned up 22 firearms, 12 of which were loaded and more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Dodge was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed, a silencer, an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a high-capacity magazine, manufacturing a short-barrel rifle, and transportation of a controlled substance for sale – all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed.
Sheriff’s detectives followed up on the arrest with a search warrant for Dodge’s home on Saturday. At the home, authorities said they seized 70 more firearms and 50 containers of ammunition and magazines.
Dodge was being held on $500,000 bail.