LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tom House has worked with the biggest names in football including Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Jared Goff. Before this season started, he spent some time with Chargers QB Justin Herbert as his throwing coach.

Chris Hayre spoke to House about what he thought Chargers fans should expect from Herbert going forward.

“They can expect consistent growth. I was surprised. He’s very very intelligent. He’s got a grasp of the moment. Nothing is ever too big or too small for him. He’s willing to work,” said House. “He’s a hell of an athlete for 6′ 6″ – 6’7″. I know he’s really tall. For most kids that size it’s a road trip between their big toe and the football and they’re throwing it. He seems to have mashed his nerves and his muscles up a little earlier than most for his physiology the way he’s put together. I think the fans of the chargers are going to be thrilled for a long time.”

Hayre: Were you surprised by how well he’s played, especially being thrust into action the way he was in week two, given a tap on the shoulder and said, “Oh Justin, by the way, you’re going to start the first game at SoFi Stadium against the Super Bowl champions, and you got to go out there in two minutes.”

House: Well, the zone that this kid seems to be able to get into that we’ve, we’ve actually researched that the zone or the white moment that athletes get into is when thinking is inversely proportional to the stimulus to the environment. And I think what you’re gonna see with Justin throughout his career, the bigger the moment. Actually the quieter his brain is he’s able to get into that zone, very efficiently even as a youngster.

Hayre: Drew Brees and Tom Brady – you’ve been their throat coach for quite some time. When you see both of them in the same division now at 41 years old and 43 years old, respectively, competing for Super Bowls what goes through your mind Tom?

House: What we figured out in baseball with Nolan Ryan, we think we know now that there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to do it 45 what you did at 25, if you’re willing to pay the price. And both Drew and Tom are definitely paying the price for their ability to stay with longevity. So I’m not surprised that the superstars that I run across have one thing that they’re consistent with, and that’s this overwhelming desire to get a little better every day at something. And these guys are fighting for 1%, while a young quarterback might be 5 or 10% getting better. These guys like to get 1% better every stinkin’ day.