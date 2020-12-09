Comments
SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — Containment on the Bond Fire, which burned nearly 7,000 acres in Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon, has reached 96% as of Wednesday night.
The wind-driven brush fire was triggered by a house fire and spread to some 6,686 acres.
At least 28 structures were destroyed in the blaze and two firefighters were injured.
It started just before 10:15 p.m. last Wednesday in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive.
All evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, and road closures have been lifted, but crews are continuing to work to repair local infrastructure damaged by the fire.
