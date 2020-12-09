Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Angels centerfielder Mike Trout are officially among the best in baseball.
Both outfielders were among a handful of Angels and Dodgers who were named to the 2020 All-MLB first and second teams.
Betts – who helped the Dodgers win their first title in more than three decades – was the leading vote-getter among fans.
Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and shortstop Corey Seager were named to the second all-MLB team.
The Braves led the Majors with four players selected across both teams, followed by the Dodgers, Indians and Padres with three each.