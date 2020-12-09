LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles area saw a 21% decrease in collisions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an INRIX study released Wednesday.
Interstate 10, which normally experiences the most collisions in the metro area, saw a 26% decrease in crashes since last year, the study found. The thoroughfare was still ranked as the top collision corridor. But the riskiest hotspot, according to the study, was Long Beach Boulevard at Interstate 105.
The study analyzed data from the top 25 U.S. metro areas. Among those regions, Los Angeles had the 19th largest reduction in crashes during the pandemic.
New York City saw the largest reduction in crashes, with a 38% decrease. Phoenix, Seattle, Detroit, San Antonio, Boston, Minneapolis, Dallas, Sacramento and San Diego rounded out the top 10.
INRIX began tracking, analyzing and reporting transportation trends at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study was done by analyzing road conditions in the top 25 metro areas’ busiest interstates, freeways, expressways and arterials.
