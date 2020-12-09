RIALTO (CBSLA) — A community is mourning the sudden death of 28-year-old Ky Thomas, who was shot and killed last week near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

“It still doesn’t seem real, it’s like I’m just waiting for Ky to call me, it’s like a dream,” Cortlyn Bridges, Thomas’ mother said.

Thomas was shot and killed on December 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

The LAPD says there was some type of dispute between Thomas, her boyfriend and three unidentified men who opened fire on them.

Thomas was the only one who was shot and later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, but Bridges is pushing back against any accusation that her daughter was involved in gang activities.

“My daughter was not a gang member, my daughter was a mother, my daughter was a loving, kind and caring person who helped anybody,” Bridges said.

Thomas leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter and a one-month-old son.

With big dreams for her family, she had just bought a new house and was supposed to move in next week.

Thomas also recently received her broker’s license in the commercial trucking industry to give her children a better life.

“I want justice for her kids, if nothing else, justice for her kids,” Bridges said.

Police say the suspects, who may have been wearing hoodies, ran away. Investigators are looking for witnesses and video evidence in the area for clues.

“They need to be held accountable for what they did,” Bridges said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call the LAPD West Bureau investigators at 213-473-0277.