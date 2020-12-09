INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — At a time when businesses are struggling to keep their doors open as the coronavirus pandemic rages, a beloved Inglewood business was feeling the love Wednesday.

“We had no idea that … not so much that you guys didn’t care, but, I guess that you do, and it’s being displayed this way,” Angela Jones, who owns The Serving Spoon with her husband J.C. said in a video. “So, thank you. We thank you, we thank you, we thank you.”

Jones created the GoFundMe page Tuesday after realizing that, without help, the restaurant that’s been in her family since her dad opened in 1983 might have to close permanently.

The call for help was heard by Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry, who told his more than 309,000 Twitter followers to support the Black-owned business.

Local Black Owned restaurant The Serving Spoon is in danger of closing after being in business for 37 years in Inglewood. They’re raising 75k to cover costs to keep the business afloat during the continued pandemic. Check it out and give what you can. https://t.co/lZTIGstcuM — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 9, 2020

But the good news did not stop there. The Los Angeles Rams tweeted that Andrew Whitworth and his wife, Melissa, would be donating $50,000 to the restaurant.

Andrew Whitworth + @mrs_whit77 are donating $50,000 to The Serving Spoon, one of the staples of Inglewood. Please join us + the Whitworths in supporting small businesses through these difficult times. #ItTakesAllOfUs x #LATogether https://t.co/7PXaDhlLAa — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 10, 2020

The overwhelming support of the community brought Jones to tears once again in her updated video, but this time they were tears of gratitude. As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $42,000 of its $75,000 goal.

“We’re gonna all come through this, OK, because this ain’t just for us, just understand that,” Jones said. “We got work to do.”