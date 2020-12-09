LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday announced the passing of Jairo Castillo, a team scout, from COVID-19.
The 31-year-old Castillo was an international scout based in his native Dominican Republic, the Dodgers said.
“We are heartbroken over the loss of Jairo Castillo, who recently passed away in the Dominican Republic,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement. “Tragically, Jairo’s promising baseball career was just getting started and his death will be felt deeply by everyone who crossed paths with him. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”
Castillo had also scouted for the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers. He had moved from Milwaukee to the Dominican Republic in 2019.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the scouting community are deeply saddened by the recent passings of two excellent baseball men, Lon Joyce and Jairo Castillo. Our thoughts are with their friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/KK5MtaMjeI
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 8, 2020
The Dodgers also acknowledged the passing of veteran MLB scout Lon Joyce, who died early this week, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Dodgers faced significant scrutiny back in October after third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series when it was discovered that he had tested positive for coronavirus. After the team won the game, and subsequently the title, Turner returned to the field to take maskless pictures with his team, sparking an uproar.
MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred decided not to punish Turner for the infraction.