FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Cal State Fullerton is scheduled to begin its men’s basketball season Wednesday, weeks after a player tested positive for coronavirus.
On Nov. 20, the university announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to quarantine for 14 days. The player also self-isolated for 10 days, per the NCAA protocol.
Cal State Fullerton was set to begin its season on Nov. 25 against the University of San Diego in the Husky Classic in Seattle. The game was canceled on Nov. 21 due to COVID-19-related shutdowns of the Titans’ and Toreros’ programs and the uncertainty of Portland State’s availability due to its status with the Oregon Health Authority.
Cal State Fullerton will play host to Bethesda University in a non-conference game Wednesday, trying to rebound from an 11-20 season.
Four players from the 2019-20 team, forwards Johnny Wang and Vincent Lee and guards Wayne Arnold and Tory San Antonio, will join the Titans in their coronavirus-delayed season.
The game at Titan Gym is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed by BigWest.TV.
