LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The California State University system announced on Wednesday that it is anticipating a return to primarily in-person classes beginning next fall.
“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement.
White added that he thought it important to give students and their families as much advance notice as possible.
CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro, who will replace White in January, said the plan is still tentative, but students and families will remain updated.
“We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning,” said he said.
Officials said the final determination will be made closer to the deadlines for summer 2021 student registration.
The CSU system is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 486,000 students.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)