LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For Saul Blinkoff, Chanukah is about family.

“We look forward to Chanukah all year,” the Los Angeles father of four said. “The kids count down the days.”

And while big family gatherings have been prohibited as COVID-19 cases surge, Blinkoff said his family is still planning to get together with loved ones.

“Thank God for Zoom,” Blinkoff said. “We Zoom almost every day with them, and we will find Zoom opportunities to light our menorahs while our family is lighting their menorahs too, and we’ll sing with them.”

Jewish families nationwide are finding ways to keep Chanukah traditions alive in what has otherwise been a very untraditional year.

“We’re still doing it,” Jason Leivenberg, of The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, said. “We’re still making it happen.”

Leivenberg said the organization has put together a virtual festival this year, Infinite Light.

“Just because we can’t gather together and light the candles doesn’t mean that you can’t have a million Zoom cameras up or FaceTimes up and light them all together with your family,” he said.

For Leivenberg, the joy and togetherness of the holiday is needed during this difficult year.

“The ancient history of Chanukah is all about resilience,” he said.

As for the Blinkoffs, they’re showing that resilience by changing their typical plans to sing at a local nursing home.

“This year, unfortunately, we won’t be able to go to a nursing home,” he said. “But, we will be investigating how we can find Zoom opportunities, so our kids can sing again for people that might feel isolated.”