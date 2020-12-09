LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 4,103 newly confirmed cases and 26 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 107,324 cases and 1,539 deaths.
There were a reported 768 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 172 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,517 had recovered.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,572 newly confirmed cases and on additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 111,518 cases and 1,208 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 97,958 had recovered.
There were 1,053 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 217 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 170 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 23,643 cases and 197 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 18,514 had recovered and 4,932 were under active quarantine.
There were 147 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,244,845 Riverside County residents, 1,245,718 San Bernardino County residents and 291,493 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.