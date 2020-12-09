LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents impacted by the Bobcat Wildfire have until Dec. 16 to register for financial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, authorities said Wednesday.
Those affected by the wildfire can receive financial support to help pay for needs including rent, home repairs, medical/dental costs, funeral expenses and other disaster-related expenses.
FEMA also may be able to help with disaster-caused damage that insurance doesn’t cover.
The Bobcat Fire, which erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 6, blackened roughly 116,000 acres, destroying multiple structures and residences.
Residents seeking aid through FEMA should photograph damage and save repair receipts. They should also contact insurance and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA because eligibility is determined once an applicant’s insurance claim is settled.
Residents who have insurance but aren’t sure whether they will be eligible for monetary assistance are told to still register with FEMA.
Wildfire survivors can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
Residents should have personal information ready, including Social Security number, insurance policy information and a description of the damages or losses suffered in the wildfire.
Additional Bobcat wildfire recovery resources can be found here or dial 211 for information and resources.
