CHINO (CBSLA) — Both sides of the 60 Freeway in Chino were shut down after a construction accident apparently took down a power line in the area.
A crane was reported to have hit a power line just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound 60 Freeway at Mountain Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crane reportedly fell across the carpool and three left lanes of the westbound lanes.
SBCO: WB SR-60 in Chino at Benson Ave. Incident, power line down. All lanes closed. Detour: exit at Mountain Ave. head NB on Mountain, turn WB on Philadelphia to Central, enter freeway at Central Ave. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/bYofTGy5jQ
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 9, 2020
Both sides of the 60 Freeway in Chino were shut down after a construction accident apparently took down power lines in the area.
According to Caltrans, the incident brought power lines down at Benson Avenue. All lanes of the freeway are closed between Central and Mountain avenues, and traffic is being diverted off the freeway.
Heavy traffic was reported on surface streets like Philadelphia, Walnut Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to Chino police. Power was also reported out in the area of Magnolia and Riverside.
The freeway will be closed for an unknown duration, police said.