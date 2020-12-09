Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Six people were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in San Bernardino Wednesday morning which ripped through both a U-Haul business and a home.
The fire broke out before 9:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Garden Drive, off Baseline Street.
San Bernardino County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find both a home and an adjacent U-Haul storage facility on fire.
Six people were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Their conditions were not confirmed.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 11 a.m. Crews were working to clear the burned debris.
It’s unclear exactly where and how the fire started. Investigators are on scene.