LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lincoln Military Housing, a real estate development and management company based in Oceanside, is looking to fill more than 50 roles.
“For an individual who’s looking to give back to the military community, but also to grow their own professional career, it really is the best place to do that,” Philip Rizzo, of Lincoln Military Housing, said.
With more than 20,000 home across Southern California, Lincoln Military Housing is the industry standard for management and community enhancement.
“I think what’s unique about Lincoln Military Housing in the property management space is that it really is a resident base that’s sacrificing for everyone,” Rizzo said. “And so there is a tremendous amount of intrinsic value an reward that our employees get coming to work to serve those who serve us.”
The company is currently looking to hire more than 50 people for roles located from Fresno down to San Diego.
Those interested in applying can see a list of available openings and submit their application online.